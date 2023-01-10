John 21 Epilogue: How Jesus Wants To Deal With Sin After The Cross

The mission of Jesus is completed but there is still this looming cloud of how to handle the ramifications of sin this side of eternity. Jesus resolved the divine issue of sin, but people still have to walk through the effects of sin and Jesus has a little heart-to-heart with Peter in this encounter.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.