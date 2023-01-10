Create New Account
John 21 Epilogue: How Jesus Wants To Deal With Sin After The Cross
Dumb Christian Podcast
The mission of Jesus is completed but there is still this looming cloud of how to handle the ramifications of sin this side of eternity. Jesus resolved the divine issue of sin, but people still have to walk through the effects of sin and Jesus has a little heart-to-heart with Peter in this encounter.

biblegodjesussalvationgospel of johnpodcastdisciplesrestorationfishpeterparablesbreakfastdumb christian

