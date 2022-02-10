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MEDIA SILENT: A Massive Historical Event Just Happened - Jimmy Dore
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805 views • February 10, 2022
40 Mile Trucker Convoy Protests Mandates & Passports
Did you know there's a massive trucker convoy protesting COVID jab mandates in Ottawa, Canada?
You're forgiven if you missed it, because this gigantic movement received very little coverage in the conventional press for the first week or so.
The same of course for similar trucker protests forming in other countries, such as Australia and Europe.
The Canadian "Freedom Convoy" started pulling into Ottawa January 29, 2022, gathering in front of the Parliament building.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tried to downplay the protest, referring to it as a “small fringe minority” of people “who hold unacceptable views” and don’t represent the views of Canadians.
As the convoy descended on Ottawa, Trudeau moved out of his residence and then claimed to have contracted COVID and that he would remain in isolation for a week.
Did you know there's a massive trucker convoy protesting COVID jab mandates in Ottawa, Canada?
You're forgiven if you missed it, because this gigantic movement received very little coverage in the conventional press for the first week or so.
The same of course for similar trucker protests forming in other countries, such as Australia and Europe.
The Canadian "Freedom Convoy" started pulling into Ottawa January 29, 2022, gathering in front of the Parliament building.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tried to downplay the protest, referring to it as a “small fringe minority” of people “who hold unacceptable views” and don’t represent the views of Canadians.
As the convoy descended on Ottawa, Trudeau moved out of his residence and then claimed to have contracted COVID and that he would remain in isolation for a week.
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