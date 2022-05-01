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AWK INTERVIEW Clay Clark shares his AMAZING life JOURNEY, exposes ELON! PRAY!
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85 views • May 01, 2022
LT of And We Know. 4.29.2022
• This song was originally recorded by the Texas songwriter Don Williams; it was written by his guitarist Danny Flowers. The song is about a guy who leaves Oklahoma for the bright lights of Hollywood, but discovers that he is much happier back home where he can set his watch to "Tulsa Time," where things happen at a much slower pace. Even though our Guest Clay Clark is from Jenka Oklahoma… this song seemed to match his life… from learning and growing in a very successful life in the world… to a life transformed with a purpose of saving lives and making it happen at home… you don’t want to miss this as we discuss his life journey, his sons miracle, and the hot topics of today surrounding our lives.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12wkq9-awk-interview-4.29.22-clay-clark-shares-his-amazing-life-journey-exposes-el.html
• This song was originally recorded by the Texas songwriter Don Williams; it was written by his guitarist Danny Flowers. The song is about a guy who leaves Oklahoma for the bright lights of Hollywood, but discovers that he is much happier back home where he can set his watch to "Tulsa Time," where things happen at a much slower pace. Even though our Guest Clay Clark is from Jenka Oklahoma… this song seemed to match his life… from learning and growing in a very successful life in the world… to a life transformed with a purpose of saving lives and making it happen at home… you don’t want to miss this as we discuss his life journey, his sons miracle, and the hot topics of today surrounding our lives.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12wkq9-awk-interview-4.29.22-clay-clark-shares-his-amazing-life-journey-exposes-el.html
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