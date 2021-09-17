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Fully vaccinated people can get the virus and spread it to other fully vaccinated people.
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489 views • September 17, 2021
Not only that, but they have a much larger amount of the virus than the unvaccinated. The shot not only has bad side effects, but it makes you a super spreader who can still get sick.
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