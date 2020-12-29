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Dr Corsi SPECIAL BROADCAST 12-28-20 Patrick Byrne on Communist Chinese Interference in 2020 Election
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155 views • December 29, 2020
Dr. Corsi"s second interview with Patrick Byrne, founder and former CEO of overstock.com.
Mr. Byrne attended a university in China, learned Chinese, and became a great admirer of the Chinese people and culture. Recently he has become an outspoken critic of the criminal gang that is the Communist Chinese Party.
Mr. Byrne attended a university in China, learned Chinese, and became a great admirer of the Chinese people and culture. Recently he has become an outspoken critic of the criminal gang that is the Communist Chinese Party.
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