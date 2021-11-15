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Mirror. Source * Duplicate: https://is.gd/mtRECT
Dr. Meryl Nass: Why No One Can Force You to Get the COVID Jab https://zero-sum.org/dr-meryl-nass-why-no-one-can-force-you-to-get-the-covid-jab/
Quote: "Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola https://www.mercola.com/forms/background.htm Nov 7, 2021. STORY AT-A-GLANCE. ¤ Pfizer/BioNTech’s Comirnaty COVID shot was approved (licensed) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late August 2021, but only for adults, and only when carrying the Comirnaty label. No other COVID shot has been FDA approved. However, Comirnaty is currently not available, and while the experimental, emergency use authorized (EUA) Pfizer shot is substituted for Comirnaty, the two products are clearly legally distinct and not the same ¤ A licensed vaccine is not shielded from liability until or unless it’s added to the recommended childhood vaccination schedule by the CDC. So, if you were injured by Comirnaty, you could sue Pfizer. You cannot sue if injured by the EUA Pfizer shot (or any of the other EUA COVID injections) ¤ Even though several hundred claims have been filed with the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) for injuries resulting from the COVID shots — which is the only possible avenue to obtain damages — not a single claim has been paid out ¤ Natural immunity is much stronger than what you can achieve from the injection, which only provides antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and wanes within a few months. The shots may in fact permanently limit the kind of immune response you would make were you to later be exposed or infected with COVID ¤ Children’s Health Defense has filed a lawsuit arguing you cannot have a vaccine that is both an emergency use product and a licensed product at the same time. That’s against the law, but the government has done it anyway. Remarkably, the request for an injunction was initially thrown out, but the CHD has not given up and is still pursuing the case .." All text in source https://is.gd/36M8UR & archive org https://is.gd/SomIiw
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Oversight needed, US Federal Law Enforcement, disposition matrix, gov. harassment and asset seizure https://is.gd/nTQsa2 ~ Blackb3rry Clu3s on Brighteon https://is.gd/JzGhgi
Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo
Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW
Body Organs Of Over 18,000 Syrian Children Sold in Six Years https://is.gd/u4QfeK
Bohemian Grove Jr, Bridgewater Associates - CIA corporate front, CIA role in snuff and pornography https://is.gd/yA6e2R
The more science we can throw at these demonic forces the better - Share this far and wide https://is.gd/LsgrFj
The cult are telling you they are murdering you in their concentration camps (hospitals) https://is.gd/Tx1NhU
They are killing people with this bio chemical weapon - Its all in the science - Why the cover up https://is.gd/19RXEf
The COVID-19 genocide of 2020 – Claire Edwards (v0) https://bit.ly/3nIX8Zh ~ BitChute search { claire edwards falconscafe https://bit.ly/3bqkb5p Newest First }
Newsbreak 135--Breaking: Immense harm from crystallizing blood cells/graphene poisoning post-vaccine https://bit.ly/3baJJ6e ~ BitChute search { dr young falconscafe https://bit.ly/3CisV9o Newest First } ~ Dr Robert Young
Deception on a global scale coming to kill you - Wake up time is running out https://bit.ly/2ZENa2w
Sitzung 60: Die Zeit ist kein flacher Kreis; Excerpt: Dr. David Martin & lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich https://bit.ly/3B4qOod
A million in motion | The month the tide turned | London May 2021 Oracle Films https://bit.ly/3Ccvdae
Assembling the kill grid ~ Excerpt: Mark Steele https://bit.ly/3Ggpanm
The final refutal of virology https://bit.ly/3BcBxNo
Urgent announcement ! From The Fifth Column (Graphene attack by globalists) https://bit.ly/3vE2RD8 ~ Google { graphene site:orwell.city https://bit.ly/3nrsHqb }
AV10 : Mark Steele : Stop 5G crime - Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://bit.ly/3GmNEeT
WAW 24 180421 5G plan to exterminate humanity failed thanks to Wikileaks, victims & whistleblowers https://bit.ly/3jwm7NZ
Let justice be done though the heavens fall https://bit.ly/3vH0kIB - Support the resistance: https://bit.ly/3CdXRYB
TRWS had the chance to go to Newcastle to speak to Mark Steele all about 5G ~ The Really Woke Show https://bit.ly/3BfXNpE
Brighteon { covid-19 foreign-military-operation https://bit.ly/3pQkTl1 } ~ Source: WORM https://bit.ly/3vFRZEY
Session 72: The coolant is boiling ~ Corona Investigative Committee, 1st October 2021 https://bit.ly/3GgbYip
Genocide numbers climbing all the time - Keep doing as your told and you will not survive this crime https://bit.ly/3mdjq5S
5G LED crime call out to all good people across the world - Wake up - Justice is coming https://bit.ly/3CvU8FQ
VAERS Covid Vax Records https://vaxpain.us/