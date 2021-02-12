© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
99.97% chance of survival rate with NO treatment, EVEN IF they had got the virus. MORE DEATHS FOLLOWING COVID-19 VACCINES
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • February 12, 2021
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hXMnvZsS4aO4/
Lives that have been lost because of the jab that would have had 99.97% chance of survival rate with NO treatment, EVEN IF they had got the virus. Here is the kicker, ARE YOU GETTING THIS YET? THIS IS NOT ABOUT A VIRUS, WAKE UP.
Lives that have been lost because of the jab that would have had 99.97% chance of survival rate with NO treatment, EVEN IF they had got the virus. Here is the kicker, ARE YOU GETTING THIS YET? THIS IS NOT ABOUT A VIRUS, WAKE UP.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.