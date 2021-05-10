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Dangers of channeling and shadow work
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42 views • May 10, 2021
Some reflection on channeling, shadow work and spiritual practices where you are disconnected from your rational mind.
The short answer is: Don’t do it! Instead: Pray for Grace, help and protection, work on your virtues, identify your vices and sins and go to Confession to stay in Grace.
BTW the crows in the park didn’t like it when I started talking about Confession so they made a lot of noise to try and distract me :-)
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Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
Dailymotion - https://www.dailymotion.com/prayerphonebooth
The short answer is: Don’t do it! Instead: Pray for Grace, help and protection, work on your virtues, identify your vices and sins and go to Confession to stay in Grace.
BTW the crows in the park didn’t like it when I started talking about Confession so they made a lot of noise to try and distract me :-)
FOLLOW ME
Parler - https://parler.com/profile/Prayerphonebooth
GAB - https://gab.com/prayerphonebooth
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/prayerphonebooth/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-414074
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6
LBRY - https://open.lbry.com/@PrayerPhonebooth:6?r=343dVhz8SevRih4bg1wQPk6e5VUzZty4
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/prayerphonebooth
Dailymotion - https://www.dailymotion.com/prayerphonebooth
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