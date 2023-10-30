Blood Pressure Capillary Detail. What Makes the Blood Flow? 3 Minute InfoTalk. Dr. Tom Cowan

"Capillaries are a continuous flow device based on the electro-static properties of structured-gel water." ~ Dr. Tom Cowan
Structured-gel EZ (exclusion zone) water is everything. Your microbiome, natural food, herbs, sunshine help to structure your cellular water.
FULL SHOW:
Episode 8 of Wellness = Water series: "Into the Heart of the Matter" with guest, Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYaklzMf5TI
