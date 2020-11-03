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Exploring The Forbidden Topic of Race
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12 views • November 03, 2020
Many Americans would love to hear an honest and open conversation about the forbidden topic of race in this country. Well. Here's your opportunity to hear one, because this is just such a discussion. Watch Stefan Molyneux interview Jordan Peterson, as they rub their great minds rub together to make a fire that is an enlightening discussion regarding the Communist manufactured racial tensions that are being created here in America.
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