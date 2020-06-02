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General Welfare Presents: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, BEYOND GEOPOLITICS, 5/26/20
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7 views • June 02, 2020
The difference between us and viruses, and all other living forms that we know about, is that we do not evolve by adapting to nature biologically, the way the neo-Malthusians would wish, rather, we evolve through scientific, economic, and technological leaps. In this respect, do not underestimate the significance of Trump's commitment to revive the space program, the space program the Bushes and Obama shut down. NASA director Bridenstine has made it clear that the space program is above geopolitics and is a potential bridge, as JFK saw it earlier to unite the world for a higher purpose.
The putative leading modern British imperial historian and cheer leader, who has been meeting with Pompeo, Niall Ferguson, in interviews in New Zealand and Japan, has hailed the arrival of Cold War II with a probable conventional armed conflicts between the U.S. and China, as China is allegedly removing Hong Kong's special status. Meanwhile negotiations on the trade deal between China and the U.S. are proceeding. U.S. National Security Advisor O'Brien further echoed this on last Sunday's Meet the Press, that U.S. measures in response to China's expected new security law on Hong Kong would lead through U.S. efforts to a collapse Hong Kong and China. O'Brien also repeated the formulation of Niall Ferguson that the Chinese handling of the COVID-19 was like the Soviet's handling of Chernobyl. It is quite terrifying that the U.S. foreign policy and security establishment is acting openly ing[t such a delusional way.
On the issue of decoupling the Chinese economy from the U.S. economy, all kinds of punitive measures are being taken, but how far can the U.S. go in this respect without destroying the U.S. which is incredibly intertwined economically with China at every level. The U.S. needs China far more than China needs the U.S. From the British standpoint the decoupling of the U.S. from China and destroying the U.S. is their best option as the EU is offered up as the main orientation for China's exports. In other words, let the U.S. destroy itself in confronting China and try to limit the Belt and Road to primarily Europe.
In this context, a boxed in Trump has launched Obamagate. One of his latest tweets reads: "OBAMAGATE MAKES WATERGATE LOOK LIKE SMALL POTATOES." That all the evidence that will come out will show that Obama was in on it from the beginning. If this goes forward it will impact the Pompeos, etc., who stood by and either protected this, or did nothing.
Finally, but not least, the 1.5 billion jobs worldwide jobs program is now out at Larouchepac.com. Furthermore, this is the link for signing the petition on a world wide health care system: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2020/05/08/coronavirus-petition-for-global-health-infrastructure/
The putative leading modern British imperial historian and cheer leader, who has been meeting with Pompeo, Niall Ferguson, in interviews in New Zealand and Japan, has hailed the arrival of Cold War II with a probable conventional armed conflicts between the U.S. and China, as China is allegedly removing Hong Kong's special status. Meanwhile negotiations on the trade deal between China and the U.S. are proceeding. U.S. National Security Advisor O'Brien further echoed this on last Sunday's Meet the Press, that U.S. measures in response to China's expected new security law on Hong Kong would lead through U.S. efforts to a collapse Hong Kong and China. O'Brien also repeated the formulation of Niall Ferguson that the Chinese handling of the COVID-19 was like the Soviet's handling of Chernobyl. It is quite terrifying that the U.S. foreign policy and security establishment is acting openly ing[t such a delusional way.
On the issue of decoupling the Chinese economy from the U.S. economy, all kinds of punitive measures are being taken, but how far can the U.S. go in this respect without destroying the U.S. which is incredibly intertwined economically with China at every level. The U.S. needs China far more than China needs the U.S. From the British standpoint the decoupling of the U.S. from China and destroying the U.S. is their best option as the EU is offered up as the main orientation for China's exports. In other words, let the U.S. destroy itself in confronting China and try to limit the Belt and Road to primarily Europe.
In this context, a boxed in Trump has launched Obamagate. One of his latest tweets reads: "OBAMAGATE MAKES WATERGATE LOOK LIKE SMALL POTATOES." That all the evidence that will come out will show that Obama was in on it from the beginning. If this goes forward it will impact the Pompeos, etc., who stood by and either protected this, or did nothing.
Finally, but not least, the 1.5 billion jobs worldwide jobs program is now out at Larouchepac.com. Furthermore, this is the link for signing the petition on a world wide health care system: https://schillerinstitute.com/blog/2020/05/08/coronavirus-petition-for-global-health-infrastructure/
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