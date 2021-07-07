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La Ciencia Censurada detrás del Covid-19
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488 views • July 07, 2021
¡INFORMACION MUY IMPORANTE! (VIDEO CENSURADO)
Cátedra magistral de la Doctora Karina Acevedo Whitehouse a un grupo de estudiantes, en el que trata específicamente sobre la naturaleza y comportamiento de los virus, entre ellos el SARS COV 2.
Cátedra magistral de la Doctora Karina Acevedo Whitehouse a un grupo de estudiantes, en el que trata específicamente sobre la naturaleza y comportamiento de los virus, entre ellos el SARS COV 2.
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