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The Whole World Is Deceived" Revelation12:9: Believers in God Are Tricked Into Praying To God's Rivels...
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32 views • April 07, 2021
The commonly used Titles for God and His Messian/Son are the actual names of demons. This is not a deception but rather prayer to the demons that control the churches and synagogues. Therefore they are praying to the lawless one jesus whom they serve and to lord/baal whom the Jews serve.
You do not have to be deceived but you can learn for yourself how far the churches and synagogues have separated themselves and the world from God.
You do not have to be deceived but you can learn for yourself how far the churches and synagogues have separated themselves and the world from God.
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