Nutrition and Vitamin D

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an excerpt from an excellent podcast with Dr. Lee Merritt and Dr. Poomima Wagh where they discuss nutrition. Please take the time to watch the entire video, link below as it is extremally enlightening on many fronts.
https://rumble.com/v1gd241-dr.-lee-merritt-and-poornima-wagh-phd.html?mref=17167x&mrefc=2