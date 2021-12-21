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Acts 12 - 13 KJV
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1 view • December 21, 2021
Herod killed James and imprisoned Peter. The angel of the Lord freed Peter from prison. The angel of the Lord smote Herod to death. The Holy Ghost sent forth Barnabas and Saul to preach the word of God.
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