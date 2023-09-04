A Fuel Tank FELL From the SKY from a F-4 Phantom Fighter Jet Belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces

Three automobiles parked in an open air lot in Ankara were damaged on Monday when a fuel tank from an F-4 Phantom fighter jet belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces fell on them, according to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry.
Nobody was injured in the incident, which took place in Çankaya. The ministry said the reason the part separated from the aircraft was unknown.
