Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TO ALL THE UNCURIOUS 🛰⚡🔥🏝 WHAT SET MAUI ABLAZE, IF IT WASN'T DEWS?!?
channel image
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
456 Subscribers
68 views
Published 15 hours ago

Source: https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1694433960992845899?s=20


Thumbnail: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/DRDO-working-on-Star-Wars-like-weapons/articleshow/51577689.cms


AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://giphy.com/gifs/laser-yBnze2bFOoVl6


DEWs (Direct Energy Weapons) Are Just A Conspiracy Theory


https://cities-today.com/canadas-first-5g-smart-city-project-launched-in-kelowna/#:~:text=As%20the%20City%20of%20Kelowna,intersections%20to%20monitor%20traffic%20patterns


The BLUE wavelength in the colour spectrum is immune from the effects of their frequency 🔷📴 imagine that


This video I posted yesterday was clearly from 2015, and I used the creator's title and verbiage; I didn't expect the responses


Just the same question, however - please explain the 'wildfires' on an island...if you can


https://boards.4chan.org/pol/thread/439036837

Keywords
murderhawaiidirected energy weaponsdewmauiarsonwhite genocidewildfiresland grabpanpsychismvfbhomo capensishomosexual banking mafiamulti-pronged attackproperty theftblue wavelengthcolour spectrumhalaina

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket