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Kevin J Johnston And David Menzies Talk Lockdowns And Politics in Toronto
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61 views • February 04, 2021
David "The Menzoid" Menzies from Rebel News was marching along with 300 other Torontonians protesting the ridiculous lock-downs are being forced on Canadians.
David and I used to have a radio show together and I could not resist the opportunity to speak to this amazing die for a couple of minutes.
Here is what ensued!
David and I used to have a radio show together and I could not resist the opportunity to speak to this amazing die for a couple of minutes.
Here is what ensued!
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