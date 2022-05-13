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"Fight For You" by Five Times August (Official Lyric Video) Bob Moran Illustration - 2022
Five Times August - Official
Five Times August - Official
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36 views • May 13, 2022
Download/Stream "Fight For You" on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music and more: https://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust/fight-for-you. Support Five Times August with artist tips/donation via PayPal.Me/BradleySkistimas or Venmo @fivetimesaugust

Cover art illustration by Bob Moran (bobmoran.co.uk)

"Fight For You" on Bandcamp - http://fivetimesaugust.bandcamp.com

Join the mailing list at fivetimesaugust.com/signup.html

"Fight For You" Lyrics:
Through the madness and the lies
As they’re holding back the truth
No matter what they try
I will always fight for you

I will save your innocence
They are trying to remove
I am here at your defense
And I will always fight for you

Yes I will always fight for you
I will stand here in the way
And I will not give up on you
I will shield you from the pain

In the battle on the field
There is evil on the move
But I hope that you can feel
That I will always fight for you

In the darkness of the times
There’s a light that shines the proof
It’ll soon reveal the crimes
So I won’t stop this fight for you

Yes I will always fight for you
I will brave every attack
And I will not give up on you
I will always have your back

So to every single mother, father
Stand up for your sons and daughters
Do not back down, don’t let up
You are all they have for armor
So make this a war to win
Look in their eyes and tell them

That I will always fight for you
I will stand guard at the gate
And I will not give up on you
I will stop each shot they take

Yes, I will always fight for you
I will always fight for you

#fivetimesaugust #fightforyou
Keywords
musicsongwriterfive times augustfight for you
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy