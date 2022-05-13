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"Fight For You" by Five Times August (Official Lyric Video) Bob Moran Illustration - 2022
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36 views • May 13, 2022
Download/Stream "Fight For You" on Spotify, Amazon, Apple Music and more: https://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust/fight-for-you. Support Five Times August with artist tips/donation via PayPal.Me/BradleySkistimas or Venmo @fivetimesaugust
Cover art illustration by Bob Moran (bobmoran.co.uk)
"Fight For You" on Bandcamp - http://fivetimesaugust.bandcamp.com
Join the mailing list at fivetimesaugust.com/signup.html
"Fight For You" Lyrics:
Through the madness and the lies
As they’re holding back the truth
No matter what they try
I will always fight for you
I will save your innocence
They are trying to remove
I am here at your defense
And I will always fight for you
Yes I will always fight for you
I will stand here in the way
And I will not give up on you
I will shield you from the pain
In the battle on the field
There is evil on the move
But I hope that you can feel
That I will always fight for you
In the darkness of the times
There’s a light that shines the proof
It’ll soon reveal the crimes
So I won’t stop this fight for you
Yes I will always fight for you
I will brave every attack
And I will not give up on you
I will always have your back
So to every single mother, father
Stand up for your sons and daughters
Do not back down, don’t let up
You are all they have for armor
So make this a war to win
Look in their eyes and tell them
That I will always fight for you
I will stand guard at the gate
And I will not give up on you
I will stop each shot they take
Yes, I will always fight for you
I will always fight for you
#fivetimesaugust #fightforyou
Cover art illustration by Bob Moran (bobmoran.co.uk)
"Fight For You" on Bandcamp - http://fivetimesaugust.bandcamp.com
Join the mailing list at fivetimesaugust.com/signup.html
"Fight For You" Lyrics:
Through the madness and the lies
As they’re holding back the truth
No matter what they try
I will always fight for you
I will save your innocence
They are trying to remove
I am here at your defense
And I will always fight for you
Yes I will always fight for you
I will stand here in the way
And I will not give up on you
I will shield you from the pain
In the battle on the field
There is evil on the move
But I hope that you can feel
That I will always fight for you
In the darkness of the times
There’s a light that shines the proof
It’ll soon reveal the crimes
So I won’t stop this fight for you
Yes I will always fight for you
I will brave every attack
And I will not give up on you
I will always have your back
So to every single mother, father
Stand up for your sons and daughters
Do not back down, don’t let up
You are all they have for armor
So make this a war to win
Look in their eyes and tell them
That I will always fight for you
I will stand guard at the gate
And I will not give up on you
I will stop each shot they take
Yes, I will always fight for you
I will always fight for you
#fivetimesaugust #fightforyou
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