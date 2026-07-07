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7.7.26 - The latest skeleton from Platner's Closet of Horrors plus the Patriot Front Hoax
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
Strictly Speaking: Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
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Tuesday morning, we welcome U.S. Civil Rights Commissioner Peter Kirsanow back to the show for a no-holds-barred discussion of the radical socialist left's new stranglehold on the Democrat party. We'll also discuss the latest skeleton from Graham Platner's Closet of Horrors, the birthright citizenship fiasco, Charlie Kirk's killer in court, and the full story of the Patriot Front Group viral photo of absolutely nothing.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy