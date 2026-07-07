7.7.26 - The latest skeleton from Platner's Closet of Horrors plus the Patriot Front Hoax

Tuesday morning, we welcome U.S. Civil Rights Commissioner Peter Kirsanow back to the show for a no-holds-barred discussion of the radical socialist left's new stranglehold on the Democrat party. We'll also discuss the latest skeleton from Graham Platner's Closet of Horrors, the birthright citizenship fiasco, Charlie Kirk's killer in court, and the full story of the Patriot Front Group viral photo of absolutely nothing.



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