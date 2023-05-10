Create New Account
Overrun The Collapse of the U.S. Southern Border
May 9, 2023


Share your thoughts on securing our border and illegal immigration by taking this short survey: https://l.prageru.com/3BbLjln


As Title 42 (which allows the U.S. to expel migrants to Mexico without the opportunity to seek asylum) is scheduled to end in a matter of days, Border Patrol, National Guard, law enforcement, and residents in the border communities of Texas brace for an expected flood of migrants, smugglers, and human traffickers to enter the U.S. illegally. Your voice matters in this fight.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCzJVPFLILA&pp=ygUIY29sbGFwc2U%3D

