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Dr. Ram Yogendra Shares His Experience Treating Vaccine Injured Patients
“We were treating and looking at patients that had unexplained heart rate. So they’re sitting in a chair like you right now Jimmy and their heart is just jumping out. We’ve took them through EKG’s, we’ve seen them on Apple Watches and FitBits and it’s like a heart rate of 200?! They’re supposed to be 60 or 70 [for a] healthy 30-year-old.”
Dr. Ram is part of Bruce Patterson’s practice and treated Jimmy Dore’s vaccine injuries.
https://rumble.com/v1fv89n-dr.-ram-yogendra-shares-his-experience-treating-vaccine-injured-patients.html