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Gold? What gold?! - Trump forgot, another unfulfilled promise - (what, too many wars to start & Israel promises to keep?)
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Gold? What gold?! Trump steal won’t go to Fort Knox

Elon originally inquired back during DOGE, beginning of this Trump term.

More than a year ago in February 2025, Donald Trump touted plans to audit the US gold reserves in Fort Knox, to make sure the precious metal is still in place.

💬 “I wonder if they left the gold in Fort Knox cause they still a lot,” he says now in an interview with Sharyl Attkisson, adding that he still wants to go to Fort Knox “sometime.”

Looks like ending all those wars – how many is it now, ten? – and making trillions of dollars from GREAT TRADE DEALS simply leaves Donald with no time to fulfil his promise and check up on the bullion.

Adding more about this from 'Geopolitics Prime':

Schroedinger’s gold: The Fort Knox bullion vault mystery

Nearly a year after promising Americans that he would conduct a proper audit of the US gold reserve at Fort Knox, Donald Trump announced on May 10 that he still wants to go there and check if the bullion is still there.

The thing is, he keeps talking about it but for some reason won’t actually do it.

➡️ The US Bullion Depository adjacent to the Fort Knox US Army base is located in Kentucky and ostensibly holds a large portion of the US gold reserve

➡️ Last comprehensive audit of the Fort Knox gold stockpile was conducted in 1953 – since then, no full and independent audit has been performed

➡️ "Who is confirming that gold wasn’t stolen from Fort Knox?" Elon Musk inquired back in 2025 during his tenure as co-chair of DOGE. Public figures such as Alex Jones and Sen. Rand Paul echoed Musk’s call for a Fort Knox audit

➡️ The integrity of the US gold at Fort Knox is currently ascertained only by the US government’s ‘Trust me bro!’ – whether the gold is actually there or not is anybody’s guess

So why would Trump be reluctant to finally put this matter to rest and pay a visit to Fort Knox? Does he fear that the result of this trip won’t be to his liking?

 @geopolitics_prime

Adding:

War with Iran hurt millions — but who cares when Trump’s wallet gets fatter

👉 Donald Trump’s net worth reached $6.5 billion as of March, as compared to the ‘measly’ $2.3 billion in 2024, according to Forbes.

🔴 After he assumed the presidency in 2025 for the second time, Trump’s wealth almost doubled, reaching $5.1 billion that year.

🔴 A lion’s share of this influx of wealth is attributed to Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures that boomed following his return to the Oval Office.

🔴 Ordinary Americans may struggle with growing costs of living and gas prices, but Trump and his family appear unfazed, raking in profits while others struggle to make the ends meet.


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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