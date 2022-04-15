© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tangueray Sevilla Orange Gin and Soda 4.5/5
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • April 15, 2022
Happy Birthday Ma !
Today we look at a canned cocktail. This is as close to moms favorite as I could get. She was a Tom Collins aficionado.
It has a nice nose. Light and fruity with hints of Juniper.
She runs 6.0 for the ABV, no IBUs and the SRM is a pink champagne 2.
It sips easy with a nice crisp palate. The blend of the Gins flavor along with the light juice make this a nice alternative if you have to behave and drink like a civilized grown up. I hate when that happens lol.
We're a nickname family and that came down from at least my grandfather. Mom was known by many names. Mom, Ma, Mrs. D as well as grandma and great grandma. Amongst us she was affectionately known as The Old Lady. This was because Pop was The Old Man as in the Captain of the ship even tho she ran the day to day. Miss'em both.
Thanks for coming by and raising a glass in her honor.
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
Today we look at a canned cocktail. This is as close to moms favorite as I could get. She was a Tom Collins aficionado.
It has a nice nose. Light and fruity with hints of Juniper.
She runs 6.0 for the ABV, no IBUs and the SRM is a pink champagne 2.
It sips easy with a nice crisp palate. The blend of the Gins flavor along with the light juice make this a nice alternative if you have to behave and drink like a civilized grown up. I hate when that happens lol.
We're a nickname family and that came down from at least my grandfather. Mom was known by many names. Mom, Ma, Mrs. D as well as grandma and great grandma. Amongst us she was affectionately known as The Old Lady. This was because Pop was The Old Man as in the Captain of the ship even tho she ran the day to day. Miss'em both.
Thanks for coming by and raising a glass in her honor.
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.