© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Elke De Klerk interview - founder of Doctors For Truth
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
122 views • February 21, 2021
A very extensive interview with Dr. Elke F. de Klerk, founder of Doctors for Truth.
Dr. Elke F. de Klerk talked about the COVID-19 situation, the danger of wearing masks, the PCR tests, the infiltration of Big Pharma at the universities, the fraud, and medical courses and several other topics related to the current situation she is very worried about. Watch and listen to this brave woman and share it widely.
Dr. Elke F. de Klerk talked about the COVID-19 situation, the danger of wearing masks, the PCR tests, the infiltration of Big Pharma at the universities, the fraud, and medical courses and several other topics related to the current situation she is very worried about. Watch and listen to this brave woman and share it widely.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.