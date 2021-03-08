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Heroes -vs- CON Artists (FBI Director, Christopher Wray is The Enemy Within)
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71 views • March 08, 2021
Heroes -vs- CON Artists (FBI Director, Christopher Wray is The Enemy Within)
by Harry Vox
Video Source: http://voxnews.com/
FBI Director/Con Artist Christopher Wray insults our intelligence with the con that our biggest threat is a handful of so called
White Nationalists who in all likelihood are FBI informants. He’s told by the Jewish Thinks to say this as his handlers believe this
will allow the real threat - THE JEWISH SUPREMACISTS - to strip the assets of Americans hopefully before they catch on to his little
con game. But we’re not all as stupid and Mr. Wray is corrupt.
In this video we pry the Jewish bankers dicks out of Wray’s mouth and take a peek inside but there’s nothing there except that
estimated $40 mil that the Jewish bankers he works for put in his pocket to play nice. Wray’s a fraud. We need to build a movement
with the US military to put investigative and other pressures to get a Director of the FBI who actually protects America from its
real threat - The Jewish bankers who are parasitizing us all bit by bit.
by Harry Vox
Video Source: http://voxnews.com/
FBI Director/Con Artist Christopher Wray insults our intelligence with the con that our biggest threat is a handful of so called
White Nationalists who in all likelihood are FBI informants. He’s told by the Jewish Thinks to say this as his handlers believe this
will allow the real threat - THE JEWISH SUPREMACISTS - to strip the assets of Americans hopefully before they catch on to his little
con game. But we’re not all as stupid and Mr. Wray is corrupt.
In this video we pry the Jewish bankers dicks out of Wray’s mouth and take a peek inside but there’s nothing there except that
estimated $40 mil that the Jewish bankers he works for put in his pocket to play nice. Wray’s a fraud. We need to build a movement
with the US military to put investigative and other pressures to get a Director of the FBI who actually protects America from its
real threat - The Jewish bankers who are parasitizing us all bit by bit.
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