X22 Spotlight | Erik Prince - Israel Gaza Not Over, China Invading Taiwan, World at Tipping Point

X22 Spotlight | Erik Prince - Israel Gaza Not Over, China Invading Taiwan, The World Is At A Tipping Point

Today’s Guest: Erik Prince

Erik D. Prince is a US-born entrepreneur, philanthropist, Navy SEAL veteran and private equity investor with business interests in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and North America. A strong supporter of economic development in emerging markets, he is the founder and chairman of Frontier Resource Group, a private equity firm that invests in transformative natural resource projects.

Prior to establishing the Frontier Group of companies, Mr. Prince founded and ultimately sold Blackwater USA, a provider of global security, training and logistics solutions to the US Government and others, which he sold in 2010 and Presidential Airways, a global transportation company with over 75 aircraft operating in emerging markets.

Mr. Prince's career of extensive professional engagements throughout the world give him a unique perspective on developing economic trends, opportunities and risks to consider.

