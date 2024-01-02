Look After Your Feet

After the world comes unglued you are going to have to rely on your feet a lot more than you do now. So you should have some plans for looking up your feet and your footwear, because if your footwear falls to bit you'll have to go and find some more or the repair the damage. If my boots break I have a repairer here that can fix them really well but when they are completely damaged he won't even bother to fix them like when the part you walk on breaks and is too damaged to bother fixing





Https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09ZTF4ZNL