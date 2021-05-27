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Mirror: The Great SITKIN Volcano Has Erupted _ AWAKE Spewing ASH 15,000 Feet May 25, 2021
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60 views • May 27, 2021
Volcanic activity has been reported for Great Sitkin in Alaska, the U.S. by the Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre on May 26, 2021. This volcano activity is reported based on aerial, satellite and/or ground observations. It erupted overnight spreading ashes 15,000 feet. It is large dormant volcano. So much activity on the North American plate. All the pressure being released in geysers, earthquakes in the lakes and all volcanic activity across the planet, we are definitely going through a shift.
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