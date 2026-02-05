WTF⁉️👑Trump invents 'Discombobulator' to market US war crimes in Venezuela

Here is some of what is supposedly known, speculation, then description found with this video further below:

Venezuela’s defence minister has accused the United States of using the country as a “weapons laboratory” during the abduction of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, on January 3.

On January 16, Padrino Lopez said 47 Venezuelan soldiers had been killed during the US attack on Caracas. Thirty-two Cuban soldiers, some of them providing protection to Maduro, were also killed.

Vladimir Padrino Lopez said last week that the US had used Venezuela as a testing ground for “advanced military technologies” that rely on artificial intelligence and weaponry never used before, according to the Venezuelan newspaper El Universal.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump told the New York Post that US forces had indeed used a weapon he referred to as “the discombobulator”.

“I’m not allowed to talk about it,” he said, adding that the weapon “made equipment not work” during the operation.

Details of the US military mission to abduct Maduro have not been made public, but the US has been known to use weapons to disorient soldiers and guards or disable equipment and infrastructure in the past.

An Acoustic Weapon?

Shortly after the U.S. operation, an unverified account emerged online, purporting to describe the experience of one of Maduro's security guards present when American troops snatched Maduro.

"Suddenly I felt like my head was exploding from the inside," the account said. If the supposed recollection is to be believed, members of Maduro's protective detail found themselves with blood pouring from their nose and mouths in the face of what the account termed a "sonic weapon."

Trump invents 'Discombobulator' to market US war crimes

In yet another rant, Emperor Trump boasted about his own fantasy super-weapon called the "Discombobulator".

Reporter: "What does it do?"

Trump: "None of their equipment works. That's what it does. Everything was discombobulated... It was my name. I'm very proud of the name... It was, you know, practically a shock wave... Tom, it discombobulated everything."

Pressed on what it actually did, he could only mumble:

"Well, it did something."

Epstein email trail mentions Netanyahu meeting as DOJ erases photo

An email titled “Photo from visit with Bibi Netanyahu” appears in the latest disclosures linked to Jeffrey Epstein, but the attachment itself is entirely redacted.

The correspondence shows Jacob Frenkel, an Israeli economist and former chairman of JPMorgan Chase International, telling Jes Staley, an American banker and former CEO of Barclays, that he had found a photo from their visit with Benjamin Netanyahu, before the message was forwarded to Epstein.

When released, the US Department of Justice had blacked out the image in full, leaving only the subject line and the names intact.

Files touching Netanyahu are erased from view—nothing visible, nothing explained.