Are You Believing A Lie? - Probably Alexandra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is actually a mirrored version of Probably Alexandra's video
Are You Believing A Lie?
If you have never checked out her channel, you should!
She is well researched and her discernment is pretty keen!
So check out her channel and "Like" the video!
I tracked down the original video which can be found here:
original video: Are You Believing A Lie?
https://odysee.com/@probablyalexandra:6/are-you-believing-a-lie:e0
Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)