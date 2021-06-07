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God of Wonders
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32 views • June 07, 2021
Caedmon's Call and Third Day - God of Wonders
The previous God of Wonders was much older; could be better because it wasn't messed with by Youtube. Youtube has been subtly changing lyrics, like Operator by Jim Croce; changed lyric from "her" to "him".
Thumbnail: Veil Nebula (Picture taken by Hubble telescope).
The previous God of Wonders was much older; could be better because it wasn't messed with by Youtube. Youtube has been subtly changing lyrics, like Operator by Jim Croce; changed lyric from "her" to "him".
Thumbnail: Veil Nebula (Picture taken by Hubble telescope).
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