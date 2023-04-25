BREAKING: THE BANKS ARE DOING SOMETHING WEIRD! - Crisis Leads To Collapse Of Financing

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the strange moves made recently by big banks as they completely withdraw themselves from the financing game, rejecting contracts of major building construction companies and cutting auto lending almost entirely.

One company with a grade A rating complained that they went to over 100 banks to get financing and were turned down consistently. They claimed they never had anything close to this problem in 2008, that something big is happening today.

Many major banks have decided to lay off their auto lending experts and entire divisions related to auto lending.

Tim Picciott who is a certified financial planner digs into why this could be happening. We must remember that one of the goals of the UK's climate report as well as the World Economic Forum is to ban construction of new buildings and end the use of private car ownership. Is this the beginning tremor?





