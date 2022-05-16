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WWII Victory Day special coverage | Story of Alexander Konstantinovich, child-of-war from Mariupol
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30 views • May 16, 2022
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As World War II Victory Day celebrations loom, we continue our special coverage with a story of a man who, as a young boy, witnessed the Nazi occupation of Mariupol, which lasted for almost 2 years.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13yhsr-wwii-victory-day-special-coverage-story-of-alexander-konstantinovich-child-.html
As World War II Victory Day celebrations loom, we continue our special coverage with a story of a man who, as a young boy, witnessed the Nazi occupation of Mariupol, which lasted for almost 2 years.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13yhsr-wwii-victory-day-special-coverage-story-of-alexander-konstantinovich-child-.html
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