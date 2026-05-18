Trump Cell Phone - Nanny state California - 12K Speeches

The $499 Trump Phones are finally shipping — after months of speculation they might never launch





After days of speculation that the long-delayed "Trump Phone" might not ship at all, Trump Mobile says the first orders are being shipped this week.





In an email to USA Today (1), the company said pre-orders are going out now and all pre-ordered phones should be delivered within the next several weeks.





That's a relief to people after T1 Mobile LLC (the company behind Trump Mobile) updated its preorder terms and conditions last month to read it "does not guarantee that a Device will be produced or made available for purchase."





Trump Mobile initially said its phone would be released in August 2025. That date came and went, however, without a release. And recently many were wondering if it would ever actually materialize.





https://finance.yahoo.com/sectors/technology/articles/499-trump-phones-finally-shipping-194500663.html









Gavin Newsom’s Free Diaper Program Already is a $77 Million Non-Profit





The state could just provide coupons for free diapers to new mothers





“Why is the Newsom administration doing its business through non-profits?” I rhetorically asked on X Friday evening. My question was in response to yet another non-profit California Governor Gavin Newsom and the First Partner are promoting with taxpayer funding – and this one gives away free diapers. Isn’t that precious?





HUGE NEWS: California just became the FIRST state in America to provide FREE DIAPERS to all new parents. Launching this summer.





https://californiaglobe.com/fl/gavin-newsom-free-diaper-program-is-a-77-million-non-profit/









California’s new law keeps kids in booster seats until age 16 starting 2027





Significant changes are coming to California roads—and they directly affect families with kids. California’s new law keeps kids in car seats until age 16 starting 2027 (1)A new law is set to take effect beginning January 1, 2027, extending car seat rules to include children up to 16 years old. That’s right, older kids and young teens may no longer be allowed to ride with just a seat belt unless they pass a safety test.





Let’s break down what this law means for parents, drivers, and guardians.





https://www.dennislawgroup.com/californias-new-law-keeps-kids-in-car-seats-until-age-16-starting-2027/









DoorDasher joins Trump for White House press event after delivering McDonald's





In a televised moment Monday, President Trump welcomed DoorDash delivery driver Sharon Simmons to the White House and they both spoke to the media as she dropped off a food order from McDonald's.





https://www.cbsnews.com/news/doordash-worker-delivers-trump-mcdonalds/









Finance Minister spent $12K getting outside help to write budget speech





One of the key responsibilities of the finance minister is the annual federal budget speech. But it turns out Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne didn’t write the speech. Neither did his staff.





Instead, the government paid an outside contractor $12,000 to help write it, despite promising to spend less on outside contractors.





https://www.taxpayer.com/newsroom/finance-minister-spent-12k-getting-outside-help-to-write-budget-speech