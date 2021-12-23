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CLOUDING THE BRAIN- Neurotoxicity and heavy metals: Parkinson, Alzheimers, Lymes
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63 views • December 23, 2021
-Dr Naebo & Clayton Thomas
For more info: www.therootbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
Learn about the common thread to neurotoxicity.
What does heavy metal toxicity contribute to neurotoxic diseases and
what can be done about it? How sleep is necessary to clean the brain and how
is the calcification of the pineal gland involved?
For more info: www.therootbrands.com/ForTheDetoxNow
Learn about the common thread to neurotoxicity.
What does heavy metal toxicity contribute to neurotoxic diseases and
what can be done about it? How sleep is necessary to clean the brain and how
is the calcification of the pineal gland involved?
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