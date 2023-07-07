A Brief History Of Shape-Shifting Reptilians

Question. Everything.
* Stories of reptilian humanoids living among us go back to the beginning of recorded history.
* Those are found everywhere.
* Modern science supports the idea that humans have been genetically modified in the distant past.
* The [primal] reptilian brain hosts our lower ego mind, which craves attention and distraction — anything to avoid looking at one’s own flaws.
Editor’s Note:
* Then there’s the current transhumanism (read: anti-human) agenda.
* That involves weaponizing synthetic biology, mRNA technology and nanotech in order to ‘direct evolution’.
* Don’t take my word for it (e.g. check out The Kingston Report).
* Ask yourself who/what is behind this. Would even the most malevolent humans do this to their own kind, or is it perhaps something else?
Reese Reports | 7 July 2023
