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ACTIVE DENIAL SYSTEMS - DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPON - WE KNOW IT AS 5G - 575757
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175 views • January 08, 2022
Sadly some of you think I'm exaggerating when I say that 5G is a military grade weapon being Trojan-Horsed in as a Communications/Internet System. I can almost guarantee that some of you will experience this; maybe within your own home, and won't even know what hit you. And what they show in this video isn't but a crude example of what they can really do with this technology now.
But go ahead, buy your 5G phones, devices, routers and modems... Don't listen to me, what do I know, I only specialized in this kind of tech when in the military.
575757
But go ahead, buy your 5G phones, devices, routers and modems... Don't listen to me, what do I know, I only specialized in this kind of tech when in the military.
575757
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