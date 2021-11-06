Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Laughs When Asked About Biden’s Plans To Lower Gas Prices

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Biden’s first order of business was to shut down the Keystone XL pipeline.
Thousands of pipeline workers lost their jobs and America became a slave to OPEC.
Joe Biden has been reduced to publicly begging OPEC to pump more oil.
TRENDING: "Ha Ha Ha! That is Hilarious!" - Biden Energy Secretary Laughs When Asked About Biden's Plans to Bring Gas Prices Down (VIDEO)
On Friday, Granholm laughed out loud when asked about the Biden Regime’s plans to lower gas prices.
“Ha ha ha! That is hilarious,” she said.