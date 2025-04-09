BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kursk Frontline Scorched Earth Combat Russia & Ukraine Army: Drone Footage
Flying Over Destroyed Village on Russia-Ukraine Frontline | NATO Weapons Destroyed in Kursk-Sumy Battle

📝 Description:

I’m Patrick Lancaster, reporting independently from the Kursk-Sumy frontline where Russian and Ukrainian forces clash. In this report, we fly over a destroyed village dangerously close to the frontlines to document the devastation left behind — including destroyed NATO-supplied vehicles.

⚠️ We had to evacuate quickly after drone detection to avoid Ukrainian strikes. Russian forces even mistook our drone for an enemy one and opened fire.

🎥 Expect exclusive frontline footage, destroyed Western military equipment, and raw documentation you won’t find in mainstream media.

patrick lancasterdestroyed villagerussia-ukraine frontlinekursk-sumy
