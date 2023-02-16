The Best Of X Minus 1 - First Contact by Murray Leinster

Murray Leinster was a pen name of William Fitzgerald Jenkins, a prolific American writer of genre fiction, particularly science fiction. He wrote and published more than 1,500 short stories and articles, 14 movie scripts, and hundreds of radio scripts and television plays. In 1945 he wrote a very popular novelette that was equally well thought of when produced and aired by the National Broadcasting Corporation as a live radio play. Ladies and gentlemen . . First Contact.

X Minus One was an American half-hour science fiction radio drama series that was broadcast from 1955 to 1958, in various time slots on NBC. Known for high production values in adapting stories from the leading American authors of the era, X Minus One has been described as one of the finest offerings of American radio drama and one of the best science fiction series in any medium of all time.