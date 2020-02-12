Hosea Chapter 5 Commentary by Chaplain Bob Walker

Hosea Chapter 5

1 Hear ye this, O priests; and hearken, ye house of Israel; and give ye ear, O house of the king; for judgment is toward you, because ye have been a snare on Mizpah, and a net spread upon Tabor.



2 And the revolters are profound to make slaughter, though I have been a rebuker of them all.



3 I know Ephraim, and Israel is not hid from me: for now, O Ephraim, thou committest whoredom, and Israel is defiled.



4 They will not frame their doings to turn unto their God: for the spirit of whoredoms is in the midst of them, and they have not known the LORD.



5 And the pride of Israel doth testify to his face: therefore shall Israel and Ephraim fall in their iniquity; Judah also shall fall with them.



6 They shall go with their flocks and with their herds to seek the LORD; but they shall not find him; he hath withdrawn himself from them.



7 They have dealt treacherously against the LORD: for they have begotten strange children: now shall a month devour them with their portions.