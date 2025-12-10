Is Jesus God? Here's The Proof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many believe Jesus Christ was just a man, a teacher or a prophet. Jesus did come to the earth as a man for a purpose: to reveal Himself as the Savior of the World who can forgive sins. Understand that only God can do that. So the question for many is this: Is Jesus God? Our teacher Rudolph Tag. explains this subject with scriptural proof from the Bible. Remember to Like and Subscribe. Get our newsletter at https:thebookofactschurch.com