Our Debut at AMFEST 2022 Showed the World that Chinese Can Be Independent and Trustworthy

https://gnews.org/articles/643207
Summary：On December 29th, Miles Guo once again spoke highly of the AMFEST 2022 in Phoenix 10 days ago in his Grand Live broadcast after his three weeks in memory of his father. He considered the conference in Phoenix as the best gift to his deceased parents.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.