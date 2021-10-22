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Millions of Satan's NWO pastors lying that COVID-19 vaccine is not Mark of Beast so duty to take it
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424 views • October 22, 2021
The CIA Gnostic polytheist misleaders like Steven BenNun and Jana BenNun imply that our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus is unloving and weak and uncaring and not sovereign and unfaithful and a loser and incompetent and wicked, so he just lets his children get vaccinated forcibly. They say the real Christians are wicked and may be Satanists for warning that the COVID-19 Coronavirus A.I. “black goo” femtobot t-Veronica zombie virus 5G remote assassination biochemical weapon 4th microneedle patch Luciferase biometic ID tattoo vaccine is the “Mark of the Beast” and those who receive it will lose their souls, when small children were forced to take the vaccine against their will, and it is insensitive towards the people who already received the vaccine. They say that people are getting forced to take the vaccine, so it is not the “Mark of the Beast,” because it requires consent and knowledge that it is the “Mark of the Beast.” They are saying that since children are being forced to take the vaccine, you will not lose your soul by taking it and it is not the “Mark of the Beast.” They always conveniently ignore everything that the real Christians said about the “Mark of the Beast” not requiring any consent or knowledge, because the heathens and religious Christians are already under the jurisdiction of the devil, and they are not our God’s sheep. Do they think that God will allow his children to be forcibly made to receive the “Mark of the Beast,” and that God YHWH Jesus is that type of God, and not to be trusted or not to be believed in as God? That is blasphemy against our God and the working of his Holy Spirit in the believer. They continually announce to millions of their followers that the vaccine is not the “Mark of the Beast,” and you are not going to lose your soul by taking it, so it is alright if you receive it, and just relax. The real Christians never said that Steven BenNun is propagating the vaccine, as Steven BenNun accuses the real Christians of saying, but the real Christians are only saying that they are bringing many of their followers to take the vaccine, because they are either scared of the COVID-19 pandemic, or they are being pressured into taking it by others, or they think it would be alright to test it out since Steven BenNun and Jana BenNun are so adamantly insisting that it is not going to make them lose their souls and it is not the “Mark of the Beast” and that the “Mark of the Beast” will be coming later on in the timeline which will be different. This is Steven BenNun and Jana BenNun and Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati NWO’s deception and trap. They do not call out for repentance, because they themselves are doing many of the evil sins, and they refuse to repent of them. Instead, Steven BenNun gets angry at being exposed, and they twist and turn to warp everything God’s people warn about them, and escape to attack God’s real Christians by perverting what they said, and by presenting their false lies to entrap the humans. This is typical CIA methods and the pagans’ morality. I can see Steven BenNun is getting angry at the real Christians who are exposing him, and yelling out now at the real Christians on his videos because he is losing donators and getting exposed for who he really is. Steven and Jana desecrate God’s name by having these rallies of doctors and nurses to fight communism by organizing a revolt of Illuminati “controlled opposition” polarization politics and medical science and feminism and social movements and fighting God’s judgment and legal solutions, instead of calling out for repentance of medical science witchcraft.
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https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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