BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Care Home Murders UK | Whistleblower Speaks Out (Aug 2020)
FNQ Citizen's Collective
FNQ Citizen's Collective
112 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
71 views • October 28, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.

Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective

[This video first appeared on Bitchute in August 2020. At the time I saw it (in November 2020), it had 32, 000 views, BUT no media had picked up on it anywhere. It has now disappeared from Bitchute, or at least I am unable to find it. – Janey B]

I am uploading here because it is an important testimony to the institutional genocide that is being carried out by governments aligned to the World Economic Forum, as they prepare the world for their “Great Reset Agenda”. It is important it is seen, and understood. There was no internet, or video hosting sites in Germany, when the fascists last embarked on genocide for profit and social control, but there is today.

It is our individual duty to bear witness, and to act, in whatever way we can, either with others or as individuals, to end the ongoing atrocities.

All good humans everywhere, must unite and end these institutional abuses. We owe it to ourselves and our children, and all who come after us.

Link: https://fnqldcc.com/home/video-care-home-murders-uk/

Please share.
Keywords
genocidecrimes against humanitycovid19covidcare homesaged care
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Sen. Johnson Roundtable Features COVID-19 Hospital Protocol Testimonies

Sen. Johnson Roundtable Features COVID-19 Hospital Protocol Testimonies

Morgan S. Verity
Review Finds Exercise May Lower Triglycerides in Postmenopausal Women, With Diminishing Returns

Review Finds Exercise May Lower Triglycerides in Postmenopausal Women, With Diminishing Returns

Edison Reed
Prebiotic Fruits Tied to Gut Health in Nutrition Reports

Prebiotic Fruits Tied to Gut Health in Nutrition Reports

Coco Somers
Review Links Two Slices of Deli Meat Daily to 44% Higher Dementia Risk

Review Links Two Slices of Deli Meat Daily to 44% Higher Dementia Risk

Coco Somers
7-Day Low-Plastic Trial Linked to Reductions in Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals, Study Reports

7-Day Low-Plastic Trial Linked to Reductions in Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals, Study Reports

Coco Somers
Study Links Early-Life Chemical Mixtures to Childhood Obesity

Study Links Early-Life Chemical Mixtures to Childhood Obesity

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy