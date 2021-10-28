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Care Home Murders UK | Whistleblower Speaks Out (Aug 2020)
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71 views • October 28, 2021
FNQ Citizen's Collective is a support and information community.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
[This video first appeared on Bitchute in August 2020. At the time I saw it (in November 2020), it had 32, 000 views, BUT no media had picked up on it anywhere. It has now disappeared from Bitchute, or at least I am unable to find it. – Janey B]
I am uploading here because it is an important testimony to the institutional genocide that is being carried out by governments aligned to the World Economic Forum, as they prepare the world for their “Great Reset Agenda”. It is important it is seen, and understood. There was no internet, or video hosting sites in Germany, when the fascists last embarked on genocide for profit and social control, but there is today.
It is our individual duty to bear witness, and to act, in whatever way we can, either with others or as individuals, to end the ongoing atrocities.
All good humans everywhere, must unite and end these institutional abuses. We owe it to ourselves and our children, and all who come after us.
Link: https://fnqldcc.com/home/video-care-home-murders-uk/
Please share.
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
Telegram: https://t.me/FNQCitizensCollective
[This video first appeared on Bitchute in August 2020. At the time I saw it (in November 2020), it had 32, 000 views, BUT no media had picked up on it anywhere. It has now disappeared from Bitchute, or at least I am unable to find it. – Janey B]
I am uploading here because it is an important testimony to the institutional genocide that is being carried out by governments aligned to the World Economic Forum, as they prepare the world for their “Great Reset Agenda”. It is important it is seen, and understood. There was no internet, or video hosting sites in Germany, when the fascists last embarked on genocide for profit and social control, but there is today.
It is our individual duty to bear witness, and to act, in whatever way we can, either with others or as individuals, to end the ongoing atrocities.
All good humans everywhere, must unite and end these institutional abuses. We owe it to ourselves and our children, and all who come after us.
Link: https://fnqldcc.com/home/video-care-home-murders-uk/
Please share.
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