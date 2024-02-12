Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 12, 2024 - US Senate BETRAYS America - BILLIONS for Ukraine and Israel but NONE to secure the U.S. border!

- US aid package to Ukraine and lack of border security. (0:02)

- Gaza conflict, Israeli bombing, and potential genocide. (6:05)

- Immigration and wokeness in America. (20:50)

- Israel's credit rating downgrade and potential economic collapse. (31:35)

- Wheat-free macaroni and cheese and preparedness for potential disasters. (37:03)

- Border security and immigration with a focus on Elon Musk and SpaceX. (49:48)

- Crime and security in America. (1:01:04)

- Potential future conflicts and their implications. (1:13:33)

- Israel's conflict with Hamas and its implications. (1:20:49)

- Israel's actions in Gaza and US support. (1:30:23)

- Depopulation, vaccines, and economic collapse. (1:39:17)

- Exposing a secret war and animal products. (1:44:50)

- Screw worms and their impact on cattle in the US. (1:50:48)

- Amish and Mennonites' self-sufficiency and smuggling. (1:56:44)

- Health, food, and freedom with Michael Yan. (2:08:37)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/