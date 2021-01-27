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PART 2: Decision Time: Take the Shot? Mark of the Beast? What Comes Next - JD Farag [mirrored]
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141 views • January 27, 2021
Mirrored copy of "Bible Prophecy Update: 01/24/21" posted on the JDFarag.org website.
URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy/bp41
.
Pastor JD continues Part 2 of "Decision Time" addressing a number of questions about the Covid 19 Vaccine and The Mark Of The Beast.
.
RESOURCES LINKS:
- Verse-By-Verse Teaching “The Rapture Comes First” 2 Thessalonians 2:3
https://youtu.be/Us7-jOaEDis
- Prophecy Update – “Pre-Tribulation Rapture Proof”
https://youtu.be/v1hc2W2tSUw
- Laura Ingraham interview with Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi on Fox News about the COVID vaccine
https://www.mediamatters.org/laura-ingraham/fox-guest-says-covid-vaccine-downright-dangerous-and-will-send-you-your-doom
- Arutz Sheva - 75-year-old Israeli man dies 2 hours after getting Covid-19 vaccine
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/293865
- Arutz Sheva - 88-year-old collapses and dies several hours after being vaccinated.
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/293952
- Video, “Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE!!”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pWdZYW4YogjW/
- Video, Dr. Simone Gold who speaks out against the vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z72zIfdnjC4
- Kennedy Institute of Ethics, Georgetown University - Cells Used and Vaccines Produced Using Aborted Fetuses https://bioethics.georgetown.edu/2017/01/is-it-true-that-there-are-vaccines-produced-using-aborted-fetuses/
- COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca Box - ChAdOx1-S [recombinant]
https://vcdn-english.vnecdn.net/2021/01/04/vaccine-1609746578-1609746591-4826-1609746731_720x480.jpg
- AstraZeneca Global Policy
https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/our-company/Documents/Bioethics-Policy.pdf
- The National Review - The Facts about the COVID Vaccines and Fetal Cell Lines
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/12/the-facts-about-the-pfizer-and-moderna-vaccines-and-fetal-cell-lines/
- Science Mag - Abortion opponents protest COVID-19 vaccines’ use of fetal cells
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/06/abortion-opponents-protest-covid-19-vaccines-use-fetal-cells
- NIH National Center for Biotechnology Information - “Creating Self-Illuminating Quantum Dot Conjugates.”
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17406398/
- Photos, Scientific American - Luciferase Quantum Dot Tattoo.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/
- Georgia Tech YouTube video showing the actual Quantum Dot Microneedle Patches to deliver a vaccination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msS04cMF8l0
- Carnegie Mellon University - CMU-Developed Microneedle Patches Ready for COVID-19 Fight
https://www.cmu.edu/news/stories/archives/2020/april/cmu-develops-microneedle-patches.html
- Science News - CRISPR/Cas9 technology
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/crispr-gene-editor-first-human-clinical-trials
- Bill and Melinda Gates Brussels Belgium, January 22, 2015
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec0XZDgQ7XU
- Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology - DARPA to Fund CRISPR Diagnostics Using Mammoth, IDbyDNA Technologies https://www.genengnews.com/news/darpa-to-fund-crispr-diagnostics-using-mammoth-idbydna-technologies/
- Business Insider Bill Gates says it would be a 'tragedy' to pass up a controversial, revolutionary gene-editing technology https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-pushing-genetic-editing-with-crispr-2018-4
- Bill Gates - Gates Notes Blog, video explaining RNA and DNA vaccines using this model of the human DNA strand https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine
- Bill Gates - Brussels Belgium on January 22, 2015 conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec0XZDgQ7XU
- Prophecy Update, “What’s Next” - Satan’s seed corrupting human DNA https://youtu.be/izdm0zw3m-k
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy/bp41
.
Pastor JD continues Part 2 of "Decision Time" addressing a number of questions about the Covid 19 Vaccine and The Mark Of The Beast.
.
RESOURCES LINKS:
- Verse-By-Verse Teaching “The Rapture Comes First” 2 Thessalonians 2:3
https://youtu.be/Us7-jOaEDis
- Prophecy Update – “Pre-Tribulation Rapture Proof”
https://youtu.be/v1hc2W2tSUw
- Laura Ingraham interview with Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi on Fox News about the COVID vaccine
https://www.mediamatters.org/laura-ingraham/fox-guest-says-covid-vaccine-downright-dangerous-and-will-send-you-your-doom
- Arutz Sheva - 75-year-old Israeli man dies 2 hours after getting Covid-19 vaccine
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/293865
- Arutz Sheva - 88-year-old collapses and dies several hours after being vaccinated.
https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/293952
- Video, “Doctors Around the World Issue Dire WARNING: DO NOT GET THE COVID VACCINE!!”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pWdZYW4YogjW/
- Video, Dr. Simone Gold who speaks out against the vaccine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z72zIfdnjC4
- Kennedy Institute of Ethics, Georgetown University - Cells Used and Vaccines Produced Using Aborted Fetuses https://bioethics.georgetown.edu/2017/01/is-it-true-that-there-are-vaccines-produced-using-aborted-fetuses/
- COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca Box - ChAdOx1-S [recombinant]
https://vcdn-english.vnecdn.net/2021/01/04/vaccine-1609746578-1609746591-4826-1609746731_720x480.jpg
- AstraZeneca Global Policy
https://www.astrazeneca.com/content/dam/az/our-company/Documents/Bioethics-Policy.pdf
- The National Review - The Facts about the COVID Vaccines and Fetal Cell Lines
https://www.nationalreview.com/2020/12/the-facts-about-the-pfizer-and-moderna-vaccines-and-fetal-cell-lines/
- Science Mag - Abortion opponents protest COVID-19 vaccines’ use of fetal cells
https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/06/abortion-opponents-protest-covid-19-vaccines-use-fetal-cells
- NIH National Center for Biotechnology Information - “Creating Self-Illuminating Quantum Dot Conjugates.”
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17406398/
- Photos, Scientific American - Luciferase Quantum Dot Tattoo.
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/invisible-ink-could-reveal-whether-kids-have-been-vaccinated/
- Georgia Tech YouTube video showing the actual Quantum Dot Microneedle Patches to deliver a vaccination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=msS04cMF8l0
- Carnegie Mellon University - CMU-Developed Microneedle Patches Ready for COVID-19 Fight
https://www.cmu.edu/news/stories/archives/2020/april/cmu-develops-microneedle-patches.html
- Science News - CRISPR/Cas9 technology
https://www.sciencenews.org/article/crispr-gene-editor-first-human-clinical-trials
- Bill and Melinda Gates Brussels Belgium, January 22, 2015
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec0XZDgQ7XU
- Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology - DARPA to Fund CRISPR Diagnostics Using Mammoth, IDbyDNA Technologies https://www.genengnews.com/news/darpa-to-fund-crispr-diagnostics-using-mammoth-idbydna-technologies/
- Business Insider Bill Gates says it would be a 'tragedy' to pass up a controversial, revolutionary gene-editing technology https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-pushing-genetic-editing-with-crispr-2018-4
- Bill Gates - Gates Notes Blog, video explaining RNA and DNA vaccines using this model of the human DNA strand https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine
- Bill Gates - Brussels Belgium on January 22, 2015 conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ec0XZDgQ7XU
- Prophecy Update, “What’s Next” - Satan’s seed corrupting human DNA https://youtu.be/izdm0zw3m-k
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you. Maranatha!
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