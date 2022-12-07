“BODY REMOVAL Agents” New JOB Posting for “all the Sudden Deaths”! Plus Doc is Sued BILLIONS for?

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





Dec 6, 2022





DeAnna Lorraine is first joined by Died Suddenly directors Nick Stumphouzer and Matt Skow, for the second half of their riveting interview, who will deep dive into how their journey of putting together the film went, visiting the morgues and dead bodies, and other powerful behind-the-scenes pieces of this MEGA-VIRAL successful film that's shocking the world! Get to know the directors on a deeper level.





Then DeAnna is joined by the incredibly bold Dr. Eric Nepute, who is being sued for HALF A TRILLION dollars by deep state big pharma, all because he simply recommended people take Vitamin D and Zinc for Covid! Learn about his battle and what he's enduring fighting the deep state medical tyranny. Also DeAnna covers a new JOB description posted by INDEED.com, for "Body Removal Agents" to help Coronors and Morticians with the staggering number of new "Sudden and Unexpected Deaths" stacking up!





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





Make sure you FOLLOW DeAnna on Gettr, Truth Social, Telegram and Gab: @RealDeAnnaLorraine and join her Telegram channel and live chat during the show and throughout the week! http://t.me/deannasChannel





Protect your wealth, Invest with our friends at Goldco. Use this link, and receive up to $10k in FREE SILVER: https://goldco.com/shots





Support Shots Fired, and get prepared! Visit Christian-Owned https://HeavensHarvest.com and use Promocode SHOTSFIRED for 5% Off!





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1z9wj6-body-removal-agents-new-job-posting-for-all-the-sudden-deaths-plus-doc-is-s.html



