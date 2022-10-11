2010 YOUTUBE Extreme Battles! YAH SAID take the masses of prophets of baal leading many to a false jesus to Spiritual Mount Carmel. Anointed Minister speaks HIS Apostle's Words (mirrored)

this is a mirrored video

Below from Apostle Prophet Elisheva Eliyahu

YAH says warn the people not to let the spirit of curiosity get to them and they view these evil videos and go to the evil websites. These websites and videos are dangerous and they use mind control, mind manipulation and many other spirits to create doubt and confusion in the true followers of YAHUSHUA. YAHUVEH/YAHWEH says if you will not obey HIM now, why will you obey HIM in the Great Tribulation? This is not a game. These people are after your souls. YAHUVEH/YAHWEH says there IS NO reason for HIS people to view and read these slanderous lies against HIS Ministry. We are to keep our eyes on YAHUVEH/YAHWEH and watch HIM take vengeance on the enemies of your soul.



We need the True followers of YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH to come forth and support us in this battle.

These people came out of nowhere. We have no clue who they are. They initiated this battle but YAH will end it. These people also claim to be christian, but by their fruit you know who they really serve.

So watch people as you see the prophets of baal fall again as they fell against Elijah of Old in the Scriptures [I Kings 18:1-40]. So it was then, so shall it be again. VICTORY IN THE NAME OF YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH for the PRAISE, HONOR and GLORY of our HEAVENLY FATHER YAHUVEH/YAHWEH.

YAH instructed us to do these videos and they are very anointed.





